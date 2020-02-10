Tamrin defends views on ‘misbehaving’ royalties as cops question him on anti-TMJ post

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Mara chairman Tamrin Abdul Ghafar today lashed out at members of the royalty who he accused of breaking the laws, as he turned up for questioning at the Bukit Aman police headquarters over his article critical of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Tamrin, whose father, the late Abdul Ghafar Baba, was the deputy prime minister during Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first term, listed several instances which he said showed the bad behaviour of members of the royal household.

“Do you allow that to happen? Of course not. So somebody has to watch out for it. Since nobody wants to do it, I would do it,” he told reporters before his three-hour session with the police, accompanied by his lawyer Mohd Azharul Ab Talib.

He said members of the royalty must be careful about their behaviour in public as they were already exempted from many rules.

“Am I right? Maybe I am from Melaka, I don’t know,” said Tamrin, referring to his home-state which does not have a sultan.

Tamrin is being investigated under the Sedition Act 1948 as well as the Communications and Multimedia Act over his blog post dated Feb 2, “TMJ – Bodoh Sombong Yang Tak Boleh Di Ajar”, which was critical of the Johor royal family.

Tamrin later told reporters that the police had touched on 34 points contained in his article.

“The police investigated one by one, why I wrote them and what I meant by them,” he told reporters.

He added that he never shared the article on Facebook as he does not own any social media account.



