PAS’ plan for confidence vote in Dr M not worth discussing, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Anwar Ibrahim says it is not worth discussing PAS’ plan to table a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said on Saturday the motion is to ensure political stability in the country, adding that “there appears to be a never-ending crisis” which has disrupted the political scenario and the economy.

Speaking to reporters today, Anwar said PAS is just trying to divide the Pakatan Harapan government.

“We don’t think this is something serious or something worth discussing.

“There is no basis for it. This has never happened in history, but that is PAS,” he said.

Among those who have spoken out against PAS’ plan is former law minister Zaid Ibrahim, who said an opposition party could not table a motion of confidence in a sitting prime minister.

“PAS doesn’t understand the parliamentary system. A motion of confidence on a sitting PM can only be brought by the party in the coalition.

“An opposition party has no business in the matter. Parliament will be a laughing stock if PAS’ idea is even allowed,” he tweeted.

Tuan Ibrahim had said although the move to table a vote of confidence was decided by the PAS central leadership council, it did not mean the party was working to form a new coalition with PPBM, which is headed by Mahathir.

FMT reported last month that private meetings between Mahathir and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang might see PAS regain federal power.

A new coalition of PPBM, PAS and Umno under the “Pakatan Nasional” banner has been rumoured to be in the works, and while Hadi has said the party was open to the idea, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa dismissed it as speculation.



