Rosmah’s lawyer accuses ex-minister of asking for bribes over solar project

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence in Rosmah Mansor’s corruption case today accused former education minister Mahdzir Khalid of corruption and alleged that he had accepted bribes from a businessman for a government project to supply solar panels to schools in rural Sarawak.

Lawyer Jagjit Singh, in cross-examining former education minister Mahdzir Khalid, asked if there was an agreement between him and Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin where the businessman was supposed to give Mahdzir a large sum of money.

“You had asked for RM1 million for five years,” the lawyer said.

Mahdzir, who remained calm throughout the cross-examination, denied there was such an arrangement.

Yesterday Rosmah’s lawyers asked Mahdzir on a news report that claimed the Umno vice-president would be charged in court on two counts of corruption for allegedly receiving RM50,000 from Saidi.

The report said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had recorded Mahdzir’s statement in 2018.

Mahdzir, however, said his statement was recorded to assist in investigations.

Jagjit also asked Mahdzir if he was “Team Mahdzir” as the former minister was the one who awarded the solar project to Jepak Holdings.

“There was no ‘Team Saidi’ but only ‘Team Mahdzir’,” Jagjit added.

Mahdzir disagreed with Jagjit and said Rosmah, Saidi, Rizal Mansor, Rayyan Radzwill Abdullah and Ahmad Aazmey Abu Talib were part of “Team Saidi”.

Mahdzir was also repeatedly asked whether he complied with the ministry’s guidelines before issuing a letter of intent to Jepak Holding.

“I was only following the prime minister’s instruction to issue the letter of intent,” Mahdzir said.

Jagjit repeatedly asked if the guidelines had been followed and Mahdzir reiterated that he was acting on the prime minister’s orders.

“He is not answering the question,” the lawyer said.

Ad-hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram interjected, saying that the witness had made a fair comment.

Trial judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then clarified with Mahdzir if he disagreed that the letter of intent had complied with the ministry’s guidelines.

“Yes, I said that,” Mahdzir added.

The hearing continues on Feb 12.

Rosmah is facing three counts of corruption charges, for allegedly soliciting RM187.5 million from Saidi as an inducement to help the company secure the Hybrid Photovoltaic Solar System Integrated Project and Maintenance and Operation of Genset/Diesel for 369 rural schools in Sarawak, worth a total of RM1.25 billion through direct negotiation with the education ministry.

She was also accused of receiving bribes amounting to RM6.5 million from Saidi between 2016 and 2017.



