Azmin the betrayer, says PKR man

KUALA LUMPUR: Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has warned “betrayers” of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that they will be punished by the people who gave them the mandate to rule.

He said the parties who had been plotting to form a backdoor government were the “true traitors” after giving support to the PH government initially.

When pressed further about who the “betrayers” were, he simply said, “Azmin Ali”.

Abdullah Sani was among the MPs and party leaders who were present at Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Segambut for a prayer session this evening.

Other who attended were Anwar’s wife, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, former PKR deputy president Syed Husin Ali, Wangsa Maju MP Dr Tan Yee Kew, Batu MP P Prabakaran and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The party had called on supporters of its president, Anwar, to rally at his home amid intense speculation that supporters of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad were planning a new political realignment.

In a Facebook post on its official page, PKR said: “They plan, God (Allah) also plans. God is the best planner.”



