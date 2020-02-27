No clear majority, wait for special Dewan vote, says Dr M

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the next prime minister may have to be decided when a special session of the Dewan Rakyat convenes on March 2, as there is no clear majority established on the formation of the next government.

“The King has asked all MPs. They have made statutory declarations but he is not sure, so he wants them to make another statement.

“He cannot find anyone with a distinct majority,” he told reporters today after announcing the economic stimulus package at the Prime Minister’s Office here.

