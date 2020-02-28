Malaysia records 2 new Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry today reported that a Japanese woman and an Italian man living in Malaysia have tested positive for Covid-19.

These bring the total number of cases to 25.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 41-year-old Japanese woman who works in Malaysia had travelled to Japan in January and Indonesia early this month.

“She is now being treated in an isolation ward in Hospital Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

The 54-year-old Italian man, meanwhile, had travelled for work to Italy earlier this month. He has been admitted to an isolation ward in Hospital Sungai Buloh for treatment and observation.

The man is married to a Malaysian and resides in Malaysia, Noor Hisham added.

Of the total number of cases in Malaysia, 22 patients have recovered.

Noor Hisham also advised Malaysians to postpone travels to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran as these places have been declared as areas with outbreaks of the virus.



