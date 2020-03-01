Dr M: King will not see me any more, Muhyiddin to be sworn in

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has decided not to see him any more, and PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin will be sworn in as the prime minister as scheduled.

He said Pakatan Harapan will now ask for an urgent sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Speaking to reporters at the Yayasan Al-Bukahry building in Kuala Lumpur, where MPs had gathered to show their support for him, Mahathir said he felt “mostly betrayed” by Muhyiddin, and expected to be expelled from PPBM.

Asked if he had any regrets resigning as the prime minister, he said: “I had no choice”.

