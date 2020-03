PUTRAJAYA: A hoax viral message has been going around about a public holiday tomorrow (March 2) in conjunction with the appointment of the new prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

In a brief statement today, the government urged all quarters to immediately stop circulating the headline on social media.

This morning PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister at Istana Negara.