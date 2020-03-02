I’m not the traitor, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied that he was a ‘political traitor, as claimed by various politicians, arguing instead that his move to claim the prime ministership was to end the week-long political crisis caused by the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad last week.

Muhyiddin gave the assurance that he would appoint cabinet ministers who were clean, and had integrity and calibre.

“I am also aware that the rakyat wants a government that is clean, with integrity and free from corruption,” he said in a national address tonight.

MORE TO COME



