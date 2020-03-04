Dewan Rakyat meeting pushed to May 18

PETALING JAYA: Speaker Mohd Ariff Md Yusof says the Dewan Rakyat sitting will begin on May 18 instead of March 9, ending speculation that Parliament meetings will be postponed until Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin can strengthen his position by ensuring a comfortable majority in the House.

According to a Berita Harian report, Ariff said he had received a letter on the new date last night.

“There will be no sitting on March 9. The new date for the opening of Parliament is May 18, 2020,” he said.

Ariff previously said he would communicate with Muhyiddin about whether the sitting would proceed according to schedule or be postponed following the change in government.

Muhyiddin leads a new coalition government following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government last Monday with the support of PPBM, Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS and a few other MPs.



