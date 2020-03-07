10 new Covid-19 cases reported, bringing tally to 93

PETALING JAYA: Ten new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today, bringing the total to 93 cases.

In a statement, health ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 75 of these cases were Malaysians, 15 Chinese nationals and one each from the United States, Japan and Italy.

It said all the 10 new patients are now undergoing treatment and the people who they had been in contact with were being identified.

It said the 85th, 86, 87th and 93th cases had close contacts with the 33rd case. The remainng six cases are the second generation of close contacts of the 33rd, 84th, 89th, 90th, 91st and 92nd cases.

It said all of the cases were detected during contact tracing and were admitted to hospital for isolation and further treatment.

Yesterday saw the highest jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 24 confirmed cases.

The virus has so far affected 102,000 people, with 3,495 deaths reported worldwide, mostly in China. The virus has now spread to 96 countries.

The health ministry further said the 78th case reported on March 6 had earlier been classified as a case of Patient Under Investigation (PUI) after the patient was found to have travelled to Indonesia for seven days from Feb 13, 2020, starting to show symptoms on Feb 19.

The ministry advised the public to postpone travel to territories or cities declared with Covid-19 outbreaks. They include China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran.

The public is advised to practise high levels of hygiene, such as washing the hands frequently with water and soap, using hand sanitisers and seeking immediate medical attention for symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.



