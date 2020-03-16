Is lockdown imminent? You’ll know tonight, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Follow this page for the latest developments on Covid-19.

5.35pm : Govt to appoint 830 contract nurses

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba says the government will appoint 830 contract nurses nationwide on a two-year contract to help in the Covid-19 fight.

5:30pm : PM announces cash assistance, to make major announcement

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin refuses to say whether the government will impose a lockdown. He said an announcement will be made tonight.

He also announced RM600 in monthly cash aid for every worker forced to go on unpaid leave from March 1. The cash aid will continue for six months.

5.27pm Health Minister Dr Adham Baba says to wait for an announcement tonight from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on whether a lockdown will be announced over the Covid-19 outbreak.

He says the health ministry has enough infectious disease specialists in all states across the country.

He says 12 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the ICU, an increase of three from yesterday. All three are linked to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster.

He also says over 7,000 attendees of the Sri Petaling missionary convention have undergone screening for Covid-19.

5.22pm: 125 new patients, Covid-19 cases now 553

Health Minister Dr Adham Baba has announced 125 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 553.

He said 95 of the latest cases were linked to the Sri Petaling Mosque cluster, referring to the gatering of the Muslim missionary group tabligh two weeks ago.

5.10pm: Share information, Sabah opposition tells govt

Sabah opposition leaders want the state government to share information on the Covid-19 outbreak, saying they are unhappy with how authorities are handling the situation.

Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Yong Teck Lee said information sharing is crucial, especially with the media, so that they are able to report and update the public with the correct information.

“The Sabah government needs a transparent, systematic and comprehensive approach in such public health matters,” Yong said.

5:00pm: Private unis stop classes

Several private universities have called off lectures. Multimedia University has implemented online learning while INTI begins online classes tomorrow at all campuses. Taylor’s will also roll out online classes from March 23 onwards. Meanwhile, the International Medical University (IMU) has cancelled classes for the week. Monash University postponed its orientation programmes for new intakes, and its students are allowed to skip lectures.

4.57pm: Penang cancels all public events

All public events, including those held by the government, will be cancelled. All public places including schools and government agencies are required to provide hand sanitisers and check the temperatures of those entering the building.

Five night markets in Bukit Tambun have also been ordered to “take a break” – Tangling (20/3 & 27/3 Fridays); Bakap Indah (21/3 Saturday); Kampung Baru (22/3 Sunday); Merak Jaya (23/3 & 30/3 Mondays) and Kampung Valdor (26/3 & 2/4 Thursdays).

4.50pm: Sarawak braces for Covid-19

All foreign and local visitors who enter the state will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice beginning Wednesday.

All kindergartens, childcare centres and tahfiz schools will be closed for two weeks from tomorrow while institutions of higher education, both government and private, will defer their new academic sessions by two weeks.

Public sports facilities including swimming pools, stadiums and gymnasiums will be closed until further notice while government functions involving over 50 people will be scrapped.

4:20pm: Panic buying grips major cities

Major cities and towns in the Klang Valley have been gripped by panic buying as people rush to stock up on their daily necessities in the wake of speculation that authorities might impose a lockdown to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE VITAL DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



