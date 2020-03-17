All trials throughout the country halted over Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Trials at all courts across the country will be suspended from tomorrow until March 31 following the government’s announcement yesterday of a restricted movement order in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief Registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh said in a letter to judicial and legal officers that new trial dates for cases pending in courts will be fixed at a later time.

“Meanwhile, litigants who wish to file their claims or appeals can do so using the eKehakiman system,” he said.

The order means that Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial which was scheduled to resume on March 19, as well as the corruption trial of former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi which was set to resume on March 23 will be halted until further notice.

Former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor’s corruption trial will also be postponed.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, a prosecution member in the 1MDB case, also confirmed that the trial would not proceed on Thursday.

Terrirudin also said that case management proceedings pending in the Federal Court and Court of Appeal will be suspended pending new dates.

For remand proceedings, he said authorities can seek remand orders from the magistrates who are on duty.

“If investigating officers wish to register new chargers in the lower courts, they must inform the Sessions Court judges or magistrates earlier so the court can make preparations,” he added.



