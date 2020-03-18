FAQs on retail sector amid movement control order

KUALA LUMPUR: The following are frequently asked questions about the movement control order relating to the retail sector, released today by the domestic trade and consumer affairs ministry:

1. Are distribution centres (DCs) allowed to operate as usual?

DCs involving the supply of essential daily needs and food items, including e-commerce warehouses and supporting warehouse services, are allowed to continue operating as usual.

2. Are restaurants, ready-to-eat outlets/bakeries allowed to operate?

They are allowed to open, but only for take-away or drive-through purchases, or for delivery by companies such as Grab Food or Food Panda. Dine-in/eat-in is not allowed.

3. What about food courts and other tenants in hypermarkets?

Food courts can operate as usual, but only for take-away purchases or delivery by companies like Grab Food or Food Panda. Dine-in/eat-in is not allowed.

As for tenants, only those in the clinical pharmaceutical industry are allowed to continue operations in hypermarkets.

4. What about the retail operations of anchor tenants at shopping malls?

Only retail operations for food and essential daily items can proceed as usual, based on the agreements between the tenant and premise owner.

5. What about food outlets/sundry shops/convenience stores in specialty stores?

These are allowed to operate, but only for take-away purchases or delivery by companies like Grab Food or Food Panda. Dine-in/eat-in is not allowed.

6. Are the headquarters of retail companies allowed to operate?

Yes, but the management of the company must identify the sector/division/unit to be classified as essential services along with the staff who will come to work. For other non-essential services, a work-from-home approach should be taken.

7. Will the ministry issue a statement to limit purchases for each consumer?

The ministry encourages supermarkets to conduct such exercises themselves to address the issue of unreasonable purchases of food and essential items.

8. What about department stores which have supermarkets as well as home appliances and fashion outlets as well as food courts?

Only the supermarket area where food and essential items are sold will be allowed to operate.

9. Can self-service launderettes continue operations?

No.

10. Can security guard services at supermarkets continue operations?

Services related to security can proceed.

11. Is e-commerce part of essential services?

Yes.

12. Are online purchases, deliveries and installation of goods at client’s homes allowed?

Yes.

13. Are consumer service call centres allowed to operate?

Yes.

14. Can ongoing renovation work on business premises proceed?

All ongoing renovation work needs to be postponed. If there are safety issues involved, the company should seek approval from the works ministry and Construction Industry Development Board for the renovation work to proceed.

15. Are diapers and sanitary considered essential items?

Yes.

16. What about shops at airports?

Only tenants operating in the clinical pharmaceutical industry, supermarkets, sundry shops and convenience stores selling essential items are allowed to operate at airports. Dine-in/eat-in is not allowed.

17. Are third-party service providers allowed to proceed to help operations and maintain the supply chain?

Services that will have a direct impact on security and supply are allowed. Consumers and third-party service providers should take preventive measures such as using face masks and hand sanitiser.

18. Are waste collection companies allowed to operate?

Yes.

19. Can rice, sugar, cooking oil and flour be kept beyond the permitted quota?

All companies should adhere to the licence quota set by regulating agencies. However, this can be considered on a case-by-case basis.



