No Friday prayers at all mosques with movement control order

PUTRAJAYA: All mosques in the country will suspend Friday prayers during the movement control order (MCO) period to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections, the government said today.

“Follow the directives issued and replace the Friday prayers with Zohor prayers at home with your family members,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said in a public service announcement broadcast on TV.

Zulkifli said the move was also in line with the measures taken in other Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

“Almost all agree (with the decision) in this kind of situation and all parties should obey the order of the government.

“Once again, my message is, pray Zohor at home, InsyaAllah there is wisdom behind it,” he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared a nationwide MCO from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19, the first time the government has enforced such an order.

A total of 110 new positive cases were reported as of noon today, bringing the total to 900. Malaysia also recorded its first two deaths on Tuesday.

