Army to join MCO enforcement this Sunday

PUTRAJAYA: The government has decided to mobilise the army to help the police in implementing the movement control order (MCO) to ensure people remain at home during the period.

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the army will be mobilised on Sunday.

“We’re confident that with help from the army the MCO will be implemented better. And we hope the people will continue to comply with the government’s instructions,” he said, adding that many Malaysians still flout the MCO’s strict requirements to limit people’s mobility.

MORE TO COME

