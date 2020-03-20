Sarawak to put digital cuffs on quarantine cases

Seven new Covid-19 cases: 4 from tabligh gathering, 2 from EBC

Fast food outlets and supermarkets to stop operations at 8pm

KUCHING: Digital tools are to be used to track Covid-19 quarantine cases in Sarawak and to identify hot spots of the disease.

The Sarawak Multimedia Authority has come up with a tracking device to be used by those under home quarantine, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said.

“They will have to use the device, which will be attached to their wrists, while under quarantine,” he said.

A digital mapping method would also be used to identify hotspots of Covid-19 infections to prevent its spread, he told reporters.

The digital mapping tool will also be used to identify places visited by those who had tested positive for the virus.

Seven more people in Sarawak tested positive for Covid-19 today, bringing the total to 58.

“These cases came from the 714 persons under investigation (PUI) in the state,” Uggah said.

All seven are from Kuching and are currently being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Four of them are from the recent mass tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur cluster and two from the Emmanuel Baptist Church (EBC) cluster. The remaining case is still under investigation.

“SGH’s lab is trying its best to get all pending results out,” he said.

“The committee has instructed all fast-food restaurants such as Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonalds and Pizza Hut (including the drive-through service) and all supermarkets to stop operating by 8pm daily from tomorrow.

“However, petrol stations, convenience stores, including 7-Eleven and KK Mart, will continue operating,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



