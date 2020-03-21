Bank ATMs to open only from 7am to 10pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Shorter operating hours have been announced for bank ATMs, cash, cheque and coin deposit machines. They will be open only from 7am to 10pm, Bank Negara Malaysia said.

The central bank gave an assurance that ATMs would continue to be stocked with sufficient cash to meet the needs of all households and businesses during the period of Movement Control Order restrictions, due to last until March 31.

Online banking such as electronic banking, mobile banking, payment card services and cheque processing would be fully operational, and money changing and remittance services would be available at bank branches.

Bank customers should expect some disruption or delays in branch operations because of the need for effective crowd controls during the MCO period, Bank Negara said in an FAQ released today.

“Some branches may be closed and branches that are open will have limited counter services or reduced operating hours,” it said.

“If you do need to make a trip to the bank or insurance company, please do check their websites first to confirm which branches are open, or call their customer service hotlines,” it added.



