Drinking warm water won’t prevent Covid-19, says Malaysian Medical Association

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has dismissed claims that drinking warm water can prevent Covid-19 infections.

This comes after social media users, including health professionals, questioned Health Minister Dr Adham Baba’s claim on the matter during a talk show on Thursday.

On the show, Bicara Naratif on RTM1, Adham claimed that the virus cannot stand heat and that the warm water will flush the virus from the throat into the stomach.

Speaking to FMT, MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said in medical practice, all methods of treatments must be evidence-based.

“Drinking warm water is a healthy practice as it is important to stay hydrated in protecting against illnesses. However, at present, there is no specific medicine to prevent or treat Covid-19.”

The World Health Organization had also previously dismissed the claim that drinking water can prevent Covid-19 infections.

The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 1,030 with three deaths recorded.



