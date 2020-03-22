11 quarantine centres to begin operation in federal territories tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Eleven quarantine centres will be in operation in the federal territories, including Labuan, tomorrow.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the health ministry will manage the transfer of quarantined individuals, including those from the Sri Petaling mosque tabligh cluster, to these centres.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said there will be stricter enforcement in quarantine centres deemed “red zones” in such as Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa, Kepong and Cheras.

In a Facebook post, Annuar said about 1,400 Armed Forces personnel have been deployed to help the police and City Hall (DBKL) officers enforce the movement control order (MCO) in the federal territories.

Besides helping to man roadblocks, they will carry out public service announcements in six languages – Bahasa Malaysia, English, Tamil, Mandarin, Bangladeshi and Rohingya – in certain locations such as Selayang.

