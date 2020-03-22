Officials deny report of tabligh member’s sickly child

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah health department has denied online reports of a tabligh member’s wife seeking treatment for her sickly child.

The department said there was no truth to the online rumour, which has been widely shared.

The wife of a tabligh member confirmed as Covid-19 positive was alleged to have brought her sickly child to Penampang polyclinic.

Yesterday, Sabah recorded its first Covid-19 death, that of a 58-year-old tabligh member in Tawau.

Infections among people who attended a large tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling outside Kuala Lumpur last month now account for 60% of all cases.

There are 82 cases in Sabah from the tabligh member cluster who attended the gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque earlier this month.

A total of 71 of these cases were direct contact to these cases while the rest are unrelated cases.

Sabah recorded 22 new Covid-19 new cases today, taking the total to 158 cases.

The cases are in Tawau (40), Lahad Datu (33), Kota Kinabalu (22), Tuaran (12), Kinabatangan and Sandakan (11 each), Beaufort (6); Putatan and Sipitang (4 each); Kunak and Kota Belud (5 each); Papar and Ranau (2 each); Semporna (1).

Sabah health director Christina Rundi said one patient has been discharged from hospital and admitted to a quarantine centre after the two samples given for testing turn out to be Covid-19 negative.

The patient will remain at the quarantine centre until March 31.



