Mobilise all medical staff, including ‘unrecognised’ doctors, urges Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Jeffrey Kitingan today called on the federal government to enlist all available doctors and medical personnel, including “unrecognised” medical practitioners, to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Keningau MP said the time was high to enlist their help following a two-week extension of the movement control order to April 14 announced by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It looks like despite the best efforts of the government, the health ministry and the overworked medical doctors, nurses, medical staff and all other frontliners, the control of Covid-19 could get out of hand with the rising number of infected cases and deaths.”

The number of cases tripled in seven days from 673 to the present 1,796, with 19 deaths.

“Partly, the rising numbers are due to a large number of people taking things easy and not complying with the MCO, which has been in place for a week already,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Putrajaya should make additional preparations and mobilise more health workers to contain the Covid-19 and the effort should include “unrecognised” medical practitioners and others to support the already overworked medical frontliners.

Jeffrey said the country should learn from Italy where insufficiency left hospitals with no choice but to choose who should receive treatment, and the others were left to their fate.

Italy has recorded the most number of deaths worldwide with 6,820 deaths and 69,176 cases, overwhelming the country’s healthcare system.

Jeffrey urged all Malaysians to comply with the MCO.

