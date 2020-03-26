All staff at Teluk Intan hospital being screened, says health DG

PETALING JAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has dismissed claims that cleaners at Hospital Teluk Intan’s emergency department were barred from being screened for Covid-19 after an outbreak there.

This comes after a union alleged that the seven cleaners were not allowed by their company to be screened for the virus as they would have no replacements for their work if they were asked to go on leave.

“We are screening all hospital staff,” Noor Hisham told FMT when contacted.

Thirty-seven healthcare workers at Hospital Teluk Intan tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the temporary closure of its emergency department and observation ward for disinfection yesterday.

In a Facebook post today, Noor Hisham said the number had risen to 39, although investigations showed that the infection had not come from handling Covid-19 patients.

Kesatuan Pekerja-Pekerja Swasta Perkhidmatan Sokongan di Hospital-Hospital Kerajaan Semenanjung Malaysia had claimed that cleaners from the emergency and X-ray departments were warned against being screened for the virus despite health workers from there being tested.

It urged the health ministry to act against the company for negligence, adding that cleaners had been neglected despite being among the frontliners working hard to combat the virus outbreak.

FMT has reached out to the company for a response.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



