Health ministry classifies 13 areas as Covid-19 hotspots

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has released a list of hotspots in Malaysia for Covid-19 cases, with 11 places identified in the peninsula and one each in Sabah and Sarawak.

On his Facebook page, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said any area with 41 or more confirmed Covid-19 cases is classified as a hotspot.

In the peninsula, Selangor has the highest number of hotspots, with Petaling Jaya with 167 cases, Hulu Langat with 132 and Gombak 53. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur, with Lembah Pantai registering 167 cases and Titiwangsa 49.

Perak has two hotspots, in Hulu Perak (48) and Kinta (41). Seremban in Negeri Sembilan has 78 cases while Johor has two hotspots, with Johor Bahru having 68 cases and Kluang 54.

In Sabah, Tawau is in a hotspot with 49 cases while Kuching in Sarawak recorded 45 cases.

Earlier, following an unusual spike in Covid-19 cases, the government imposed a lockdown in two townships in Simpang Renggam, Johor, beginning midnight tonight, with some 3,500 residents told to stay home at all times and all business activities ordered to close.

The two areas are Kampung Dato Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato Ibrahim Majid, both located in Simpang Renggam, Kluang,

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the move, dubbed Enhanced Movement Control Order(EMCO), will last until April 9.

Hisham today said 235 new cases were reported till noon today, bringing the total to 2,031 Covid-19 cases, with a death toll of 23.

