Simpang Renggam cases may be linked to tabligh gathering, says Johor top cop

JOHOR BAHRU: A sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases at two villages in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, is believed to be related to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur recently.

The two villages — Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid — have now been placed in a lockdown under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Johor police chief Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he did not rule out the possibility that some of the villagers did not isolate themselves (quarantine) after returning from the tabligh gathering.

“Some may have attended receptions (kenduri) in their area because they were unaware of the outbreak,” he told a press conference when responding to a question on whether the increase in Covid-19 cases was due to the wedding receptions and tahlil organised recently in the area.

There are claims by Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid residents that the outbreak started with a wedding reception and tahlil held on March 15.

Ayob Khan said the authorities had set-up roadblocks on the five main roads and 11 “rat routes”, which were entry points to the two areas.

The roadblocks involved 181 policemen and security forces.

“Before EMCO was implemented, 80 officers and personnel were deployed to the area and the number has increased to 181 today.”

Based on police surveillance, residents of both areas are obeying the EMCO restriction.

Yesterday, the government ruled that EMCO be implemented in the two areas due to the high number of Covid-19 positive cases in the area.

The EMCO involves 3,570 local residents, from 650 families.



