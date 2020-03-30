PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw a record 91 recoveries from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 479.

However, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 37.

He said 156 new cases were reported, pushing the number of patients so far to 2,626.

Ninety-four of them are being treated in the intensive care unit with 62 in need of respiratory assistance.

The latest fatalities involve a 47-year-old man who died this morning at the Sarawak General Hospital, and a 46-year-old woman with a history of chronic illness who was being treated at the Miri Hospital in Sarawak.

Last night, a 57-year-old woman who had a history of travel to Indonesia was confirmed as the 35th person to die of Covid-19.

