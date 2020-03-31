Comply with MCO and it may be lifted by Ramadan, Putrajaya assures

PUTRAJAYA: Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has allayed concerns that the movement control order (MCO) could be extended further and affect the upcoming fasting month, urging Malaysians to continue complying with the government’s instructions.

“If the people continue to comply with every order and SOP (standard operating procedure) from the government, I believe our fears on an MCO extension can be resolved,” he said at a press conference today.



