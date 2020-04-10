Haircuts, hardware and laundry services now allowed under MCO

PETALING JAYA: A number of services, including hair salons, hardware and electronics shops will now be allowed to operate under the movement control order (MCO) subject to strict conditions.

This comes after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said selected sectors would be opened in stages and operate according to a standard operating procedure.

In a statement, International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali outlined the sectors which are allowed to operate, though in some sectors, limited activities are allowed.

In the case of hair salons or barber shops, he said, only the cutting of hair is permitted.

For the retail sector, shops dealing in hardware items, electric and electronic appliances and optical goods will be allowed to open.

Self-service laundromats are still closed but full service laundromats are allowed to operate.

“This step is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the country’s economy post Covid-19, to prevent the loss of jobs among Malaysians and to ensure that the rakyat continue to have access to the basic needs and critical products throughout the MCO period,” said Azmin.

He said professional and technical services that are allowed to operate include architecture, quantity surveying, legal, and oil and gas.

As for industries, under the automotive sector, only activities related to the export of complete built-up units are allowed. This includes the manufacturing of parts and components, and after-sales service.

The aerospace industry will also be allowed to operate, as well as a number of construction sector industries, including the cement and steel industries.

Projects being developed by G1 and G2 contractors, Azmin said, are allowed to continue, as well as projects which are 90% completed.

Also allowed are tunnelling, maintenance, slope and emergency works (as per a contract).

At building sites, maintenance, cleaning and fumigation are permitted, including works which pose a danger if they are not completed. So too is the building of facilities and accommodation for workers such as quarters or workers’ camps.

Registered traditional and complementary medicine (TCM) practitioners are also allowed to operate.

Azmin said his ministry refined the list of additional sectors which are allowed to operate based on four considerations:

The importance of the sectors in the global value chain of the country’s exports.

Economic sector activities with high value-added multiplier effect;

The impact on the sustainability of SMEs in the economic sector, particularly in manufacturing and services; and

The size of the work force involved in the sector.

Companies which are allowed to operate must submit their applications to the ministry online at www.miti.gov.my from Monday. Only applications that are complete and fulfil the conditions will be processed.

“Companies in the sectors that are allowed to operate must comply with the requirements of the SOP,” Azmin said.

They must also fufil requirements set by the health ministry and other relevant enforcement agencies.

“Failure to comply will result in the immediate revocation of the operating permit and legal action,” he said.

