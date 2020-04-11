Virus death toll climbs to 73 as 184 more infected nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: Three new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the health ministry today, bringing the toll to 73.

A total of 184 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 4,530.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 72 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with 38 cases needing respiratory assistance.

He said 165 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 1,995.

He said the three dead were Malaysian men, aged between 66 and 71, with histories of chronic illnesses, such as high-blood pressure and diabetes.

One of the men was linked to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster.

Of the total number of cases, he said 2,482 of them were currently active cases, adding that they had been isolated and are undergoing treatment.

Noor Hisham said 224 health workers have contracted the virus so far, although none of the cases had to do with the treatment of patients in Covid-19 wards or ICUs.

