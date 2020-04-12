Haircuts important for personal hygiene, wellbeing, says ex-MMA president

PETALING JAYA: A former president of the Malaysian Medical Association has urged hair salons and barber shops to maintain the “highest standard” of infection control if they choose to open during the movement control order (MCO) period, which ends on April 28.

Speaking to FMT, Dr John Chew said haircuts were an important part of personal hygiene, more so in a country with a hot climate like Malaysia.

“Having neatly cut hair and a well-groomed appearance is also a big boost to our inner wellbeing. For some suffering from extreme loneliness, a haircut will provide some relief and reconnect with their neighbourhood barber.”

The government’s decision to allow haircuts under the third phase of the MCO has drawn mixed reactions.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye and some hairstylist associations have questioned the move for fear that close proximity may cause further spread of Covid-19.

Chew said during the Covid-19 pandemic, it was crucial for hairdressers and barbers to ensure social distancing and maintain the highest standards of infection control.

Among the measures salons and barbershops could take, if they opted to open for business, would be to give haircuts by appointment only and accept only one customer at a time.

Both customer and barber, he said, must be healthy and must have had no recent contact with Covid-19 cases

“Frequent surface cleaning and cleaning of instruments, and proper disposal of waste is needed, along with good ventilation of the premises.

“Both the hairstylist and customer should be wearing masks. Contact should be kept as short as possible … so just haircuts.”

A number of industries and services, including hair salons and barbershops, that wish to resume business under the MCO, must submit an application to the government from tomorrow.

Businesses are required to abide by the government’s guidelines, including those set by the health ministry and other enforcement agencies.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said only barber shops and hairdressers in green zones may be allowed to reopen under Phase 3 of the MCO.

He said the international trade and industry ministry is working on the details and standard operating procedures. He said some applications that don’t follow the conditions will be rejected.

