Not extending contract will be bitter medicine to swallow for pharmacists

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS) has called on Putrajaya to extend the contracts of government contract pharmacists whose current deals are expiring

In a letter to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, MPS president Amrahi Buang said an estimated 3,500 contract pharmacists will leave the health ministry, university hospitals and the armed forces pharmacy division between April and December this year if their contracts are not extended.

“Some will leave as early as April 16 this year,” he said, adding this would happen while the country was still battling Covid-19.

Pharmacists, he said, play a crucial role in the fight against Covid-19, from dispensing medication to counselling.

“Considering there is an urgent need for healthcare workers to battle Covid-19, contract extension will enable the government to harness the experience and skill sets these pharmacists command after three years’ of intense training.”

Additionally, Amrahi said the pharmacists were also eager to serve and were already accustomed to the health ministry’s operations and procedures.

So far, he said, over 6,000 pharmacists have signed a petition in support of contract extensions for those under contract.

“Considering the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with, we plead with the PM to intervene for the sake of the country’s healthcare needs.”

