GLC heads should be qualified, TI-M tells govt

PETALING JAYA: Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) says those appointed to positions of leadership at government-linked corporations (GLCs) must possess the relevant academic or professional qualifications, in line with the guidelines in the National Anti-Corruption Plan.

TI-M president Muhammad Mohan said the government should be able to appoint anyone it wants.

“But they must be clean and qualified, and the appointment must go through a screening process,” he told FMT.

He was responding to reports that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan had said all Perikatan Nasional MPs who were not appointed as ministers or deputy ministers would be made heads of GLCs.

Commenting on the matter, Mohan said so far, those appointed to lead GLCs or agencies under the new government had no ongoing court cases.

“Pakatan Harapan also had political appointees although this was not so extensive,” he said, adding that PH had generally adhered to its manifesto pledge on the matter.

Mohan said while appointing qualified politicians was acceptable, it was best to appoint technocrats as was done by the previous administration with the appointments of experienced professionals to bodies like the Malaysian Palm Oil Board and Felda.

He said this would boost the confidence of the people as well as businesses as GLCs are expected to perform and deliver results.

“It is best for politicians to concentrate on politics and the people, but only time will tell how they perform.

“For all you know, a politician may do very well,” he added.

Former TI-M president Ramon Navaratnam meanwhile discouraged the appointment of politicians to head GLCs.

He said GLCs should rope in “the best and the brightest” in terms of quality of integrity.

Over the years, he added, GLCs had become the tools of political patronage with unqualified individuals put in charge.

“If they are exceptionally qualified with the right experience (it is okay), but as a rule, it should not be encouraged.

“A GLC position should not be seen as a jobs programme for MPs or a political reward,” he said, voicing concern as well over the ongoing court cases of some MPs.

He added that there was an abundance of talent to choose from.

“Look at how professionally our health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah carries himself. This is the type of leadership and professionalism we want to see in GLCs.”

