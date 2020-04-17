Sarawak yet to decide whether to allow Ramadan e-bazaar

KUCHING: The Sarawak government, through its state disaster management committee, will decide whether to allow e-bazaars for the sale of food during Ramadan.

“The state disaster management committee will discuss and make an announcement on this matter soon,” said Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Yesterday, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob had announced that the government would not allow Ramadan bazaars in any form, including the “drive-thru” and “pack and pick” methods.

He said the National Security Council meeting had considered the views put forth by the federal territories minister, through Kuala Lumpur City Hall, for e-bazaars to be held for the sale of food during Ramadan.

Ismail said the council decided that any form of business related to Ramadan bazaars or food stalls would be prohibited.

However, the Selangor government announced it was considering the e-bazaar but only those offering delivery services.

On another matter, Sim also hit out at Sarawak DAP for playing politics at a time when the state was facing the virus threat.

Yesterday, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had accused the state and federal governments of depriving people staying in opposition areas of food assistance.

Chong also claimed that Sarawak DAP had received many complaints from the people about not receiving any food assistance following the movement control order.

However, Sim, in response, said: “it is extremely sad that at this time when we’re busy fighting against Covid-19, there are some people who are still too free to play politics”.

He said those who required food assistance, which is given by the state government under the “Sarawakku Sayang” stimulus package, can contact their respective district offices.

“We want to make sure that everyone receives the food assistance from the government, especially during this difficult time.

“This is not the time to play politics. Playing politics won’t save people’s lives and if we’re not careful, we’ll lose more people to Covid-19 than to hunger,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, he said Sarawak had recorded 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, which brought the total to 397.

Of these, seven are currently being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital, two at Miri Hospital and one at Sibu Hospital, he said.

“Sarawak today also recorded 119 new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cases, bringing the cumulative total to 3,184 cases.

“Of these, 2,687 cases had tested negative while 100 are awaiting laboratory test results,” he said.

So far, 55 people have been discharged from hospitals and the death toll due to the virus in Sarawak remains at 14.

