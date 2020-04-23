Govt to consider opening more sectors during MCO, says PM

PUTRAJAYA: The government will consider reopening several more sectors of the economy since the movement control order (MCO) has been extended by another two weeks.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said companies will be subject to strict conditions in order to operate, adding that this was to ensure the safety of workers and the cleanliness of workplaces.

He said detailed guidelines will also be provided to investors and the corporate sector to resume their company’s operations.

“I know the question that’s playing in your minds at this moment is when you can return to work, or resume your business or company’s operations.

“At this time, some economic sectors have already been opened. After this, the government will consider opening a few other sectors and sub-sectors, subject to strict conditions,” Muhyiddin said after announcing the extension of the MCO in a live address today.

He did not give details, however, on which sectors would be allowed to operate.

Before the start of the third phase of the MCO, the international trade and industry ministry (Miti) had drawn flak after it suspended applications from businesses applying to resume operations following a tremendous spike in traffic on its website.

Pakatan Harapan had questioned the government’s ability to cope with thousands of applications for more businesses to resume operations.

Muhyiddin reminded Malaysians that the war against Covid-19 was not over yet, but expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

He said the drop in number of cases from the hundreds to only double digits over the past week showed the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the government.

However, he said efforts made to contain the virus needed to be continued to ensure the outbreak was fully contained.

The MCO, set to end on April 28, was extended to May 12, with the prime minister not ruling out the possibility of a further extension after that.

