No more active Covid-19 orange zones

PETALING JAYA: There are no more active Covid-19 orange zone districts in the country, according to a health ministry infographic released today.

Yesterday, there were seven orange zone districts, which are areas with 21 to 40 active cases.

These were Gombak (Selangor), Putrajaya (Federal Territory), Dungun (Terengganu), Jasin (Melaka), Tawau (Sabah), Kulai and Muar (Johor).

These areas are now yellow zone areas.

Meanwhile, there are only 13 districts in the country now which are active red zones with more than 40 cases still being treated. Yesterday, there were 14, but Cheras has since been classified as a yellow zone.

There are 64 green zone districts with zero active cases nationwide.

The active red zones are:

Kepong, Lembah Pantai and Titiwangsa (Kuala Lumpur)

Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Klang (Selangor)

Johor Bahru and Kluang (Johor)

Kuching and Kota Samarahan (Sarawak)

Melaka Tengah (Melaka)

Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Kuantan (Pahang)

To date, a total of 5,532 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 93 deaths. Some 3,452 people have recovered while 1,987 are still being treated.



