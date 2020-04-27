Deputy minister, Perak exco man to be charged with flouting MCO

PETALING JAYA: Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak executive councillor Razman Zakaria are set to be charged with breaching the movement control order (MCO) tomorrow.

Perak CID chief Anuar Othman told FMT the duo will be charged under Rule 6 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations.

The provision states that no one is allowed to gather within an infected local area whether for religious, sports, recreational, social or cultural purposes.

The two are expected to be charged tomorrow morning at the Gerik Magistrate’s Court.

Noor Azmi and Razman came under fire after photographs emerged showing them attending a lunch event at a religious school in Perak.

They were criticised for violating the MCO, enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

They have since issued apologies over the incident.

Previously, Perak police chief Razarudin Husain had said initial investigations found that Noor Azmi had earlier inspected the preparedness of health ministry staff in Lenggong in his capacity as deputy health minister.

