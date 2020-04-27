Recoveries surge on in Covid-19 battle

PUTRAJAYA: One new death today pushed the country’s Covid-19 toll to 99 although recoveries continued to surpass new infections.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 95 more patients had been discharged in the past 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 3,957 or 67.9% of all cases.

Meanwhile, 40 new cases were recorded, bringing the total across the country to 5,820.

The latest casualty was a 78-year-old man with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and stroke.

A total of 1,764 patients continue receiving treatment with 37 in the intensive care unit and 17 in need of respiratory assistance.

