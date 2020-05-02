50 more pregnant Malaysians brought home from Singapore

SINGAPORE: A group of 50 pregnant women and 16 other Malaysians were taken across the Johor Causeway by bus today through the joint efforts of the St John Ambulance of both countries, a bus company and a state assemblyman.

The Singapore-Malaysia border has been closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There is no public transport across the Johor and Linkedua Expressway and other Malaysians without their own vehicles have had to walk across the 1km Johor Causeway.

St John Ambulance of Malaysia secretary, Hoo We Tak said, “It is absolutely impossible for pregnant women, the elderly and children.”

“We supplied them with drinks, cookies and bread. It was feared that upon arrival in Johor, the quarantine process will take some time. We were even able to provide seats for them while waiting for the bus ride,” Hoo said.

Seven members and an ambulance from Singapore St John’s offered aid and accompanied the group.

The state assemblyman for Stulang, Andrew Chen, collaborated with bus company Causeway Link to provide a bus for all the pregnant women.

Also aided by the Malaysian High Commission in Singapore, to date, about 150 pregnant women have been taken home safely.

“Three trips were arranged today with 22 passengers at a time. The first trip began at 10 am, the second at 11.30 am and the last at 1 pm. They boarded the bus at Kranji MRT, ”Hoo said.

