No need to rush, health DG reminds businesses

PETALING JAYA: There’s no need to rush back into full business operations when restrictions under the movement control order are relaxed from Monday, Health-director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

In a message posted online this evening, he advised businesses to use the first week back at work “to strategise, plan and implement (changes in procedures) and not necessarily for you to fully resume services”.

He said they should take time to plan and do what is necessary to comply with standard procedures for their respective business sectors and abide by the new norms in the workplace.

“Employers must ensure all employees adhere to safe distancing, especially in confined spaces.

“You may need to rearrange the office space to make it more spacious and safe, regularly sanitise common areas such as pantries or prayer rooms (surau) and only allow a limited number of people to congregate in a space at any one time to ensure safe social distancing,” he said.

He said the health ministry’s guiding principles are clear and the onus is on employers to implement them.

“This is our social responsibility and we need social discipline and social compliance to embrace and practice the SOPs. We must adapt to these new norms.

“The world will not be the same any more. We must all learn that every individual’s action has a ripple effect on how we manage Covid-19 in our community. We have to adapt, adjust and accommodate the new norms in our lives.

Although Malaysia had managed to avert a disaster, the war against Covid-19 was not over. “Next week will witness us fighting in a new battlefield with new strategies in place,” he said.

He urged Malaysians to “help each other to make sure our loved ones especially those who are vulnerable are safe. Let us keep Malaysia safe.”

