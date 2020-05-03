Sabah decides not to implement conditional MCO

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will not implement the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which Putrajaya will enforce from tomorrow.

Chief Minister Shafie Apdal said the state will continue to observe phase 4 of the MCO that will end on May 12.

“This stand is taken to ensure efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic continue and to ensure Sabahans are not exposed to the virus.

“I urge Sabahans to continue to observe the procedures set under (phase 4) of the MCO that is still in force,” he said in a statement here today.

As such, Shafie said, all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the MCO still apply, and businesses and the various economic sectors in the state will stay closed until May 12.

Meanwhile, a circular purportedly from State Secretary Safar Untong has gone viral since last night instructing civil service staff to continue to work from home and observe the MCO until it expires on May 12.

According to the circular, heads of departments, district officers, state statutory body executives and heads of local governments are also advised to operate on skeleton staff.

