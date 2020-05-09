Dr M: Without partners, PPBM will be crushed

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening predicted that PPBM, the party he founded, would lose badly in the next general election if they are not part of any coalition, whether Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan.

The former prime minister noted that Umno leaders had said they were not part of PN and this meant Umno could contest in any seat at the elections, including those contested by PPBM.

At the same time, PPBM also ran the risk of being rejected by PH, the coalition formed after PPBM, PKR, DAP and Amanah won the 2018 general election. PPBM left in February to form PN with Umno, PAS and other parties.

Mahathir said the PPBM faction which backed Muhyiddin to form the new government must realise that there was a non-existent promise of an alliance with Umno and PAS.

“PPBM is in a position where on one hand they will not be backed by Umno and on the other hand, they will not get PH’s support.

“So PPBM is in limbo and there is a huge possibility they will lose badly,” Mahathir said in a speech to commemorate the second anniversary of PH’s 2018 victory.

He said the hope of the Malays, for PPBM to replace Umno, would then vanish. He said PPBM was founded for the Malays and Bumiputeras, as Umno failed to give them priority.

His statement comes in the wake of reports of PH’s attempts to lure PPBM back into its fold in the hope of overthrowing the Perikatan Nasional government.

Mahathir said that Umno’s stand on its relationship with PN also meant that PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin’s attempts to form an alliance with PAS and Umno would fail.

Perikatan Nasional is an informal alliance comprising PPBM, PAS, Umno-BN and minor parties which was formed after the PH government collapsed in February after PPBM pulled out.

