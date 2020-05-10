Two boys found alive 12 hours after car crash killed parents

JOHOR BAHRU: Two brothers aged 4 and 6 have been discovered alive 12 hours after they were flung out of their parents’ car in a crash that killed their parents last night.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the boys were found unconscious with minor injuries by highway maintenance workers at about 10.40am today and are being treated at Kulai Hospital.

The crash was believed to have occurred at 11pm yesterday as the family was heading from Muar to Johor Bahru. The car, driven by their father, an engineer, went out of control after its rear left tyre burst.

“The car then skidded and veered to the left of the road before hitting a tree 100m away,” Tok said. “Due to the impact of the crash, both husband and the wife, a hospital counsellor, were trapped in front seats while the kids were flung out,” he said in a statement here today.

The parents died at the scene due to head injuries. Their bodies were taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



