One more death but recoveries still ahead

PUTRAJAYA: One new death was recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s Covid-19 toll to 109.

The latest casualty was a 63-year-old man with a history of diabetes and liver cancer. He was warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on May 8 and died yesterday morning.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 70 new cases were also reported, taking total infections to 6,726.

Of the 70 new cases, 31 involved foreigners. A total of 57 cases were local transmissions while the remaining 13 were import cases.

However, 88 patients were also discharged, bringing total recoveries to 5,113 or 76.02% of all cases.

Meanwhile, 1,504 patients continue receiving treatment with 20 in the intensive care unit and seven in need of respiratory assistance.

