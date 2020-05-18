Death toll unchanged but infections outpace recoveries

PUTRAJAYA: The country’s Covid-19 toll remained unchanged at 113 again, with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 44 patients were also discharged from hospital, taking total recoveries to 5,615 or 80.9% of all cases.

However, 47 new infections were recorded, bringing total cases to 6,941.

Of the new cases, 21 were import cases and 26 were local transmissions of which 17 were from foreigners.

Another 1,213 continue receiving treatment, with 13 in the intensive care unit and six in need of respiratory assistance.

Noor Hisham said of the 6,941 infected in the outbreak, 961 or 13.8% were senior citizens aged 60 and above while 318 or 4.6% were children aged 12 and below.

Meanwhile 10.8% or 744 suffered from chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

“These high-risk groups need to be protected,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said 2,931 people had attempted to travel to another state to celebrate Raya with their families.

He said this was worrying, especially when coupled with the students returning from higher learning institutions.

“Their family members comprise those from high-risk groups such as the elderly, children and those with low immunity due to chronic diseases.”

Noor Hisham said the ministry also recorded 21 new Covid-19 cases among Malaysians returning from overseas, 20 of whom were from Saudi Arabia and one from the US.

He also said the ministry had detected 17 cases from the Pudu cluster, pushing the total to 50.

He urged those who have been recently discharged from hospital to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

“Please ensure that you do not welcome any visitors in that period,” he added. “Once the 14 days are over, you can meet with visitors.”

