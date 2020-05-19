Penang cops receive 8,386 applications for interstate travel

NIBONG TEBAL: Members of the public have been warned not to embark on interstate travel if they do not have a permit issued by police.

Penang police chief Sahabudin Abd Manan said as of yesterday, 308 vehicles attempting to return to their hometowns in the state for Aidilfitri were ordered to turn back.

Nine compound fines were also issued to those who breached the rules.

He said most of the motorists gave the excuse that they needed to be home for the celebration but they had not obtained permission from the police.

“As of yesterday, Penang police received 8,386 applications for interstate travel for various reasons, especially from married couples who have been living apart to be together once a week,” he told reporters after a check on a police operation at the Jawi toll plaza here today.

He said 24-hour daily roadblocks have been set up at 18 areas at the state borders to stop people from trying to return to their hometowns.

Bukit Aman traffic police have also mounted a roadblock at the Juru toll plaza northbound.

Sahabudin said in conjunction with Aidilfitri, leave for over 5,000 police personnel and officers in the state had been frozen to ensure smooth enforcement of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and to monitor criminal activities.

“We have established 142 CMCO special teams, involving 1,000 personnel, to monitor and track down those leaving for their hometowns without a permit,” he said.

