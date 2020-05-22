Oil tank at PD refinery catches fire

SEREMBAN: Fire broke out at a storage tank of an oil refinery in Port Dickson this afternoon.

A spokesman of the Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department said no casualties were reported.

He said 38 firemen from three stations, from Port Dickson, Teluk Kemang and Seremban 2, together with members of the Hazardous Material Unit (Hazmat), were sent to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 4.15pm.

“The fire affected a 10,000-litre capacity oil tank. Fire-fighting operations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd said the fire occurred at one of the crude tanks at its premises.

In a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur, Hengyuan said its Emergency Management and Response Team was triggered and the Fire, Rescue and Medical (FiRM) team was deployed to the site at 4.32pm to extinguish the fire.

It said it was working closely with the local authorities to manage the situation.

It said preliminary investigations indicated the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike.

