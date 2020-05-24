Cop hurt as group of motorcycle stunt riders ram roadblock

JOHOR BAHRU: A policeman sustained injuries on his arm, back and legs in Kluang last night when a group of 10 motorcyclists rammed into roadblocks set up by the police in an operation against a large crowd watching motorcyclists performing dangerous stunts on the road.

Kluang district police chief Mohd Abduh Ismail said those arrested were aged between 17 and 30.

Police carried out the operation from midnight until 6am this morning all over Kluang district.

At 2am, police surrounded the roads at the Jalan Lingkaran Tengah area (around Stadium Kluang) after discovering a large number of people had gathered to watch risky acts performed by motorcyclists.

“However, on being aware of police presence, they tried to escape, including 10 motorcycles which rammed into roadblocks set up by the police that caused a policeman to sustain injuries on his left arm, back as well as both legs,” he said in a statement, here today.

Following the aggressive behaviour, he said, the police were forced to raid the area resulting in the arrest of 91 people and seizure of five cars and 74 motorcycles.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



