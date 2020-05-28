Hari Raya return for O&G workers stranded in India

PETALING JAYA: The offshore oil and gas workers stranded in India after the enforcement of lockdown measures due to Covid-19 were brought home on the first day of Hari Raya last week after more than a month of waiting.

Dinesh Bala Krishnan, who spoke to FMT about their plight earlier this month, said their client had managed to charter a special rescue flight for them by low-cost Indian airline Spicejet.

They are now undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Sama-Sama and Hilton hotels while awaiting the results of their tests which were done at the airport upon landing.

While the government has stipulated a new policy that Malaysians returning to the country pay 50% of the hotel fees for their quarantine, their accommodation was paid for in full as the regulation will only take effect in June.

The workers, numbering about 150, had been waiting for a flight home since registering their names and location with the Malaysian consulate in Mumbai in early April.

They were supposed to board a flight from Mumbai to Kuala Lumpur on May 10 to bring Indian nationals back to India. However, it was cancelled.

The workers had stayed for a month on barges before their client arranged for them to stay at a hotel while efforts were made for another flight back to Malaysia.

