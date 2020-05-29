Rina Harun says she is staying put as PPBM’s Srikandi chief

PETALING JAYA: Rina Mohd Harun today said she was still PPBM Srikandi (women’s wing) chief.

She made this clarification in response to claims that she will be leaving the party.

Rina, who is also women, family and community development minister, said allegations that she, together with several other party leaders, will be resigning from their posts and quitting the party were untrue and hoped that these claims, which have gone viral, will stop.

“Srikandi will continue to hold firm to the party’s constitution and fully supports the prime minister and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

“I think PPBM secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin has made it very clear as to what is happening now in the party,” she said when met by reporters here today.

Rina hoped problems currently faced in the party would be immediately resolved as the government has to focus on more important matters such as the Covid-19 pandemic as well as efforts to address health, security, economy and social issues.

