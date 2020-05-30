Robots to ‘graduate’ at Terengganu uni’s convocation

PETALING JAYA: Two robots will represent graduating students at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin’s convocation later this year, if the students are not allowed to be physically present at the ceremony because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Hassan Basri Awang Mat Dahan, said in a statement that a virtual convocation would be held, featuring the two robots. The university, based in Terengganu, has campuses in Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu and Besut.

“Should the actual 12th convocation ceremony scheduled to be held later this year not materialise, we will proceed with the ceremony virtually, to support (the nation’s) efforts in curbing Covid-19,” Hassan said.

Students will “attend” via video-conferencing, he said, Bernama reported.

The two robots, named Naseem and Seebaa, were developed by UniSZA researchers and made an appearance at the university’s convocation last year, at which they presented scrolls to the graduates.

At this year’s virtual convocation, the university’s chancellor, the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, will present the scrolls to the robots who will represent the graduates.

